MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 683,466 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dynex Capital worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,650.0%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.54%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

