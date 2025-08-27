MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 608,779 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 671.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,779 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,474,000 after purchasing an additional 447,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302,341 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.69.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

