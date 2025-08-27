Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.88.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $534.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

