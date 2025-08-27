Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.