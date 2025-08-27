iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.42.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

