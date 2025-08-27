Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $384.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.