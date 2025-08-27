APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 14,500 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.