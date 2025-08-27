SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 490,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,518,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,140 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,534,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 179,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

