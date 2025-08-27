Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $166,059,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after buying an additional 327,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $267.85 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.75 and a 200-day moving average of $259.35. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

