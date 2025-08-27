Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 6,226 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $72,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 36.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $406.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $21,901,093.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at $434,803,569.35. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,450 shares of company stock worth $51,791,251 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $469.29 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.