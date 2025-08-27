Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 403,784 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,190,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $76,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,026,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129,038 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 195.6% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 134,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1,139.0%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

