Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $67.45 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,975 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $67,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.