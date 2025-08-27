Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 425,436 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,436 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $73,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.