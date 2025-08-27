The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $75,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,443,000 after purchasing an additional 291,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $279.04. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

