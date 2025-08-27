Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $69.64 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56,706 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $69,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

