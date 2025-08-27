Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.26. 13,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 23,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

