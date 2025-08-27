Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 119,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 273,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netcapital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Netcapital Stock Up 4.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 3,253.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netcapital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Netcapital worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

