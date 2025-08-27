Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $24.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 49,148 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $393.17 million, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 232.56%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

