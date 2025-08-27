Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 120,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 384,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.67.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
