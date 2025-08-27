Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $14.05. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 111,840 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 83.78%.The business had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 681.0%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 19,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

