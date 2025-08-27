Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 1,390,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,147,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Distilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Heritage Distilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASK

Heritage Distilling Stock Down 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Distilling had a negative net margin of 254.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Distilling

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Distilling stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 515,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 9.51% of Heritage Distilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.