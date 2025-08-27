Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.35. 689,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 889,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $2,691,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $363,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $2,846,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

