Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $159.22 and traded as high as $173.03. Icon shares last traded at $171.76, with a volume of 361,624 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Icon Stock Up 0.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

