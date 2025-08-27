Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331,246 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $61,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $96,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

