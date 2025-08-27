Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $71,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 465,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 219,589 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 176,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.