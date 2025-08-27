Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $62.91 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $62,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

