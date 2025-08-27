Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF $OUSM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,176 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.23% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $63,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUSM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 547.6% during the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 244,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 207,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 342.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.