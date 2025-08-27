Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Holdings Raised by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $617.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.89. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

