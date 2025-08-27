Compound Planning Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $943.06 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $946.97. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $831.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

