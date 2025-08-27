Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,950 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $60,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 304,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 164,046 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.