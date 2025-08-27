Compound Planning Inc. Increases Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE KGC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

