Compound Planning Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

