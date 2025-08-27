Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $242.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

