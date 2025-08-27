Compound Planning Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE RSG opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

