Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 178,351 Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 178,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $11,248,597.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,761,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122,654.58. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CICC Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 130,931 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

