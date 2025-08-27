Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) CEO Acquires 150,000 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) CEO Akshay Sudhir Naheta acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,779.12. This trade represents a 1,312.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akshay Sudhir Naheta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Akshay Sudhir Naheta bought 30,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00.

Bakkt Price Performance

NYSE BKKT opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 5.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $577.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bakkt by 2,231.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

