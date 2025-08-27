Thomas Ryan Sells 17,520 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ryan sold 17,520 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,435,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,462,896.03. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

