Kord Nichols Sells 37,075 Shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,807.08. This trade represents a 29.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kord Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Kord Nichols sold 5,250 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $2,480,668.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The firm had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,059,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,179,000 after buying an additional 581,061 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 793,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 258,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $11,025,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

