Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Sells $2,847,933.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,982.54. This trade represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Benjamin Bressler sold 24,564 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $368,951.28.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Benjamin Bressler sold 809 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,326.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Bressler sold 20,877 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $292,904.31.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,185,796.70.

On Monday, August 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,567 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $98,749.35.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $616,171.50.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $804.32 million, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after buying an additional 441,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,270,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,779,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 110.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 494,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

