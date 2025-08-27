Ryan Moore Sells 76,390 Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

