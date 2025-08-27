Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 7,100 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $1,572,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,427.20. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 22nd, David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.99.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

