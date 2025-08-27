David Di Pilla Buys 1,346,181 Shares of HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla acquired 1,346,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.73 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,021,255.13.

HMC Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

HMC Capital Company Profile

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

