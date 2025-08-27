Q1 Earnings Forecast for Applied Digital Issued By B. Riley

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of APLD opened at $16.47 on Monday. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

