Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $327.14

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.1429.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $154.08 and a 12 month high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.