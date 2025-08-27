Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.7208.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $308.48 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,432 shares of company stock valued at $437,828,135. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,170 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $101,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

