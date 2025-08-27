Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $136.90

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $139.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $3,196,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 146.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 151,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

