Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.7778.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

