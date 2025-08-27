TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

TSE TRP opened at C$70.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.36. The stock has a market cap of C$72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$55.30 and a 12-month high of C$72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total transaction of C$802,193.28. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

