Domo (DOMO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $78.0680 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens started coverage on Domo in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Domo by 23.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Domo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

