FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.3077.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

